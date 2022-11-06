Coleman posted an assist, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Devils.

Coleman set up Nikita Zadorov for the game-tying goal early in the third period. The 30-year-old Coleman has a goal and an assist in his last two games, doubling his point total to four through 10 contests overall. The two-way forward has added 18 shots on net, 20 hits, eight PIM and a plus-1 rating. Head coach Darryl Sutter has done some line-juggling lately, but Coleman remains best suited for third-line usage thanks to his physical style.