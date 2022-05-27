Coleman picked up two assists, seven hits and two shots on goal in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Oilers.

This was one of Coleman's better performances in the playoffs. He also nearly had a go-ahead goal in the third period, but a video review determined he kicked the puck into the net. In 12 playoff outings, Coleman managed just five points with 33 shots on net, 41 hits, 12 PIM and a plus-5 rating. He had 33 points in 81 regular-season contests in his first season of a six-year contract with the Flames.