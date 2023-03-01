Coleman scored a goal on four shots and added two PIM in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Bruins.

Coleman had been stuck on 99 career goals for eight games, amassing just two helpers in that span. He finally hit the triple-digit milestone by getting the Flames on the board in the second period. The 31-year-old forward doesn't have to score to be helpful in a third-line role, but it's a nice bonus to fantasy managers when he's generating offense. The Texas native has 13 tallies, 29 points, 144 shots on net, 76 hits, 44 PIM and a plus-12 rating through 61 appearances this season.