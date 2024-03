Coleman scored a goal and added two PIM in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Penguins.

Coleman scored the game-tying goal just 32 seconds after Nazem Kadri pulled the Flames within a goal. With a tally in four of the last five contests, Coleman has been a solid contributor during the team's five-game winning streak. The 32-year-old has 25 tallies, 47 points, 141 shots on net, 91 hits, 61 PIM and a plus-26 rating through 60 outings during the best season of his career.