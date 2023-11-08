Coleman scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Predators.

Coleman called his own number on a 2-on-1 and scored at 6:24 of the third period. His tally held as the game-winner, his first such goal this season. The 31-year-old forward snapped a four-game point drought and now has three goals, one assist, 27 shots on net, 10 hits, 10 blocked shots, 10 PIM and a plus-1 rating through 12 outings this season. He remains in a third-line role with virtually no power-play time, so his offense is likely to stay limited.