Coleman scored twice, logged three hits, blocked two shots, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Thursday's 7-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Coleman's second-period tally was the game-winner, and he also had an empty-netter in the third. The 31-year-old was struggling, having gone six games without a point prior to this two-goal effort. For the season, he's at 16 tallies, 32 points, 161 shots, 89 hits, 46 PIM and a plus-12 rating through 69 outings.