Coleman scored during a 4-1 loss to the Predators on Thursday.

Coleman attempted to spark the Flames into a third-period rally Thursday. The 30-year-old center scored early in the final frame, cutting the Predators' lead to 3-1. It was as close as they could come. Coleman converted his first goal this season off a primary helper from Mikael Backlund, who made the play from behind the net. Coleman, who had only one shot, registered his first point since earning back-to-back assists on Oct. 15 and 18.