Coleman scored a pair of goals on five shots and added two hits in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Coleman had gone three games without a point entering Thursday. He put the Flames ahead with his first goal, which came on the rush, and he added an empty-netter for his first multi-point effort since Feb. 10. The 32-year-old is up to 28 tallies, 50 points, 156 shots on net, 107 hits, 49 blocked shots, 74 PIM and a plus-23 rating through 66 appearances. Coleman's all-situations usage makes him a solid fantasy forward.