Coleman provided an assist, three shots on goal, three hits and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Stars in Game 5.

Coleman had the secondary assist on Mikael Backlund's game-tying goal at 6:49 of the third period. The helper snapped a 10-game point drought for Coleman, who has yet to find much success on offense. He's recorded eight shots on net, 15 hits and a plus-1 rating through five playoff contests, and his strong checking has made an impact even when his scoring is quiet.