Coleman provided an assist and two PIM in Saturday's 6-5 win over the Stars.

Coleman has a goal and a pair of assists during his three-game point streak, his longest of the season. Saturday was the first time since Nov. 29 he failed to record a shot on goal. The winger is up to 18 points, 95 shots, 60 hits, 30 PIM and a plus-1 rating through 44 contests.