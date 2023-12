Coleman scored a goal on five shots, added an assist and blocked three shots in Monday's 6-5 loss to the Avalanche.

Coleman has five points over his last three games, and he's racked up four multi-point efforts on the season. That matches the number of multi-point games he recorded in all of 2022-23. The 32-year-old has been one of the Flames' most consistent forwards lately. He's now at 18 points, 73 shots on net, a plus-7 rating, 28 PIM, 28 hits and 21 blocked shots over 28 appearances.