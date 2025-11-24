Coleman scored a shorthanded goal on two shots, dished an assist, added two PIM, logged two hits and went plus-2 in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.

Coleman snapped a four-game point drought, and this was his first multi-point effort since Oct. 26 versus the Rangers. The 33-year-old forward has eight goals, this season, including two while shorthanded. He's at 10 points, 54 shots on net, 54 hits, 12 PIM, 17 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating over 24 appearances.