Coleman produced an assist and two hits in Monday's 6-5 win over the Kings.

A line shuffle from head coach Darryl Sutter saw Coleman drop to the fourth line, though he had Dillon Dube and Brett Ritchie as linemates. Coleman worked a give-and-go with Ritchie for the Flames' third goal of the game, snapping the former's four-game point drought. The 30-year-old Coleman has a goal, four helpers, 23 shots on net, 31 hits, 14 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 15 contests. He'll likely remain in a more defensive-focused bottom-six role throughout the year.