Coleman scored a goal on three shots and added four hits in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Oilers.

Coleman has scored three goals and added four assists over his last 10 games. The 34-year-old continues to be an effective source of just about everything but power-play production from a third-line role this season. He's up to 11 goals, 18 points, 87 shots on net, 94 hits, 28 blocked shots, 25 PIM and a plus-11 rating over 38 appearances.