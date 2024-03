Coleman scored a power-play goal on two shots and added four hits in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

Coleman buried a rebound at 11:58 of the second period for the Flames' third goal, which was the game-winner. He snapped a five-game point drought with the tally. Coleman has 29 goals this season, but just three of them have come with the man advantage. He's up to 52 points, 176 shots on net, 119 hits, 74 PIM, 54 blocked shots and a plus-20 rating through 73 appearances.