Coleman scored a shorthanded goal on two shots and added two hits in Saturday's 2-1 overtime win over the Kings.

Coleman tied the game at 1-1 with his second-period tally. He's now tied with the Kings' Joel Armia for the lead in shorthanded goals this season -- both wingers have three. This goal ended an eight-game scoring drought for Coleman, who picked up three helpers in that span. The defensive forward is up to nine goals, 14 points, 74 shots on net, 76 hits, 25 blocked shots, 25 PIM and a plus-9 rating over 33 appearances. His scoring isn't much, but his all-around performance can help in deeper fantasy formats.