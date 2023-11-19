Coleman scored a goal on three shots and blocked two shots in Saturday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Islanders.

Coleman continued a strong run of play that includes three goals, three assists and a plus-6 rating over his last six contests. The 31-year-old is up to five tallies, nine points, 42 shots on net, 15 hits, 14 blocked shots, 18 PIM and a plus-6 rating through 17 games overall. Coleman and Mikael Backlund continue to work well together, and they've provided a small spark to get Jonathan Huberdeau back on track since the winger was added to their line.