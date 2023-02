Coleman notched an assist in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

Coleman snapped a five-game point drought when he had a shot attempt tipped in by linemate Mikael Backlund. Prior to the slump, Coleman had been very effective, though playing primarily on a checking line can lead to inconsistency in his production. He has 28 points, 135 shots on net, 75 hits, 42 PIM and a plus-13 rating through 59 outings this season.