Coleman scored a goal on two shots, added two PIM and logged four hits in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Predators.

Coleman's tally tied the game at 3-3 in the third period, but the Flames couldn't hang on long enough to get the contest to overtime. The veteran forward has five goals and three assists over his last nine outings. For the season, he's up to 13 goals, 21 points, 96 shots on net, 103 hits, 29 blocked shots, 27 PIM and a plus-14 rating over 41 appearances. That puts him on pace to reach 40 points for just the second time in his career.