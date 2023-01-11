Coleman supplied an assist and six shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blues.

Coleman helped out on an Andrew Mangiapane tally in the second period. Over his last seven games, Coleman has two goals and two helpers -- that constitutes an improvement after he had no points over nine games leading into the holiday break. The 31-year-old third-liner is up to 16 points, 91 shots, 57 hits, 28 PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 42 contests, putting him right in line with last year's production on offense.