Coleman scored an empty-net goal on five shots, added two assists and went plus-3 in Friday's 5-2 win over the Kraken.

This was Coleman's first multi-point effort since Dec. 7. He's been strong in January with four goals and five assists over 12 outings. The tally was Coleman's 10th of the season, and he's added 13 helpers, 116 shots on net, 65 hits, 36 PIM and a plus-7 rating through 50 contests overall.