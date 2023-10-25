Coleman scored a goal on four shots and added two PIM in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Rangers.

Coleman provided a positive start for the Flames with his goal 1:15 in, but he and his teammates wouldn't put another puck past Igor Shesterkin. The 31-year-old forward has picked up all three of his points this season over his last four games. His goal Tuesday was the 200th point in his career, coming in his 471st outing. This season, he's added 18 shots on net, six PIM, six hits, four blocked shots and a minus-1 rating through seven outings.