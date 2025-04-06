Coleman notched an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.
Coleman helped out on a Joel Hanley tally late in the second period. The 33-year-old Coleman has three points over his last two contests, bouncing back from a recent six-game slump. For the year, he's at 15 goals, 20 assists, 182 shots on net, 160 hits, 57 blocked shots and a minus-8 rating through 76 appearances in a middle-six role.
