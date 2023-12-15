Coleman scored a shorthanded goal on three shots and added two hits in Thursday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Wild.

Coleman has three goals and four assists during his active five-game point streak. Three of those seven points have come shorthanded as the 32-year-old continues to flex his defensive skills. He's up to 20 points, 76 shots on net, 32 hits, 28 PIM and a plus-8 rating through 30 contests overall. The longer his scoring surge continues, the more viable an option he becomes for fantasy managers looking for forward depth.