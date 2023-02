Coleman notched an assist in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Sabres.

Coleman is on a four-game point streak -- he has three goals and four helpers in that span. The 31-year-old forward has been on another level since the holiday break, showing significantly more consistency on offense. He's at 27 points, 128 shots on net, 70 hits, 36 PIM and a plus-11 rating through 53 outings this season.