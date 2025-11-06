Coleman scored a goal on three shots and added three hits in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Coleman ended a four-game point drought with a tally at 1:32 of the first period, which stood as the game-winner. The 33-year-old forward has provided his usual mix of depth scoring, two-way play and physicality while filling a middle-six role this season. He's at six goals, one assist, 40 shots on net, 31 hits, nine blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating through 15 outings.