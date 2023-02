Coleman scored a goal on a team-high six shots in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Red Wings.

Coleman opened the scoring late in the second period, deflecting a Noah Hanifin shot past Ville Husso. With his goal Thursday, Coleman has six points (three goals, three assists) in his last three games. He's up to 12 goals and 14 assists through 51 games this season while playing a middle-six role in Calgary.