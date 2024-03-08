Coleman scored a goal on two shots, added three hits, logged two PIM and went plus-2 in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Lightning.

Coleman stretched the Flames' lead to 5-2 in the third period. That was his fourth goal in the last five games as he's rediscovered his scoring touch following a month-long slump that began in mid-January. The 32-year-old is up to 26 tallies, 48 points, 146 shots on net, 98 hits, 72 PIM and a plus-26 rating through 62 appearances this season. The Flames have been thinned out a bit, giving Coleman a chance to function as a top-six option to great success.