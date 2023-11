Coleman scored a goal on six shots and added four PIM in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Senators.

Coleman has two goals and an assist during his three-game point streak. His second-period tally broke up Joonas Korpisalo's shutout bid. Coleman is up to four goals, two helpers, 35 shots on net, 11 hits, 11 blocked shots, 14 PIM and a plus-3 rating through 14 contests. While his offense isn't particularly notable, he's been one of the Flames' steady forwards in recent games.