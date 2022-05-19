Coleman scored a pair of goals on four shots and went plus-4 in Wednesday's 9-6 win over the Oilers in Game 1.

Coleman was limited to a single assist in seven games versus the Stars, so this was a big breakout for the forward. The 30-year-old's pair of tallies were both in the second period. His playoff experience with the Lightning was a big part of the Flames' decision to sign him last summer, and he stepped up big in the first Battle of Alberta in the postseason since 1991. Coleman has three points, 24 shots, 20 hits, eight PIM and a plus-5 rating through eight contests.