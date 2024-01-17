Coleman scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Coyotes.

Coleman has scored 10 times and added six assists over his last 11 games. His tally Tuesday got him to the 20-goal mark for the third time in his career, and he's matched his career high of 38 points from last season. The 32-year-old also has 106 shots on net, 51 hits, 32 blocked shots, 34 PIM and a plus-24 rating through 44 contests. While he lacks steady power-play time, Coleman is enjoying the best stretch of his career and should be active on most fantasy rosters.