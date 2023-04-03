Coleman notched an assist and two PIM in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Ducks.

The helper was Coleman's second in as many games, and it earned him a career year. The 31-year-old is up to 37 points, 172 shots on net, 102 hits, 50 PIM and a plus-9 rating through 77 outings overall. Not much has gone to plan for the Flames in 2022-23, but Coleman continues to be a steady presence in a middle-six role.