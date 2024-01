Coleman supplied an assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Oilers.

Coleman set up MacKenzie Weegar's goal in the second period. The helper was Coleman's 13th point over 10 games in January, and it gave the forward a career-high 39 points on the year. He's added 109 shots on net, 54 hits, 32 blocked shots, 34 PIM and a plus-25 rating in just 46 contests, and his recent momentum bodes well for a strong second half.