Coleman produced an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Coleman fed Mikael Backlund just in front of the net for the game-winning goal at 15:31 of the third period. This was Coleman's second assist in as many games after he was held off the scoresheet in the season opener. The physical forward has added three shots on net, seven hits, four blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating through three outings, mostly in a third-line role.