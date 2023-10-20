Coleman scored a goal Thursday in a 4-3 win over Buffalo.

He wired home a snap shot on a four-on-two early in the third period to put the Flames up 3-2. Coleman is a complementary scorer who is consistently relentless on the puck, great on the PK and fantastic as a wet towel over the opposition's best players. Any offense Coleman puts up is bonus -- his best season came last year with 38 points in 82 games.