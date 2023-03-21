Coleman notched an assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 8-2 loss to the Kings.

Coleman has three goals and an assist over his last three games, following a six-game slump. The 31-year-old forward's strong two-way play has been rewarded with a move up to the second line in recent contests. He's at 34 points through 71 contests, and he needs just two more points to match his career high from 2018-19. He's added 166 shots on net, 91 hits, 48 PIM and a plus-11 rating.