Coleman recorded an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Stars.

Coleman wrapped up November with 10 points in 14 outings. The 32-year-old isn't known for sustained offense, instead most often providing solid two-way play in a third-line role. He's meshed well with Mikael Backlund and Jonathan Huberdeau since the trio was put together earlier in the month. Coleman is at six goals, seven helpers, 56 shots on net, 23 hits, 24 PIM and a plus-6 rating through 23 appearances.