Coleman registered an assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Maple Leafs.

Coleman has a goal and an assist over his last two games after going four contests without a point. The 31-year-old continues to be more of a secondary scorer on the Flames' third line. He's at five points, 29 shots on net, 10 hits, 10 blocked shots, 10 PIM and a plus-2 rating through 13 appearances.