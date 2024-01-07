Coleman notched an assist in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Flyers.

Coleman extended his point streak to four games (three goals, three assists) when he set up a MacKenzie Weegar tally in the second period. Through 39 contests overall, Coleman has 15 goals, 15 assists, 97 shots on net, 44 hits, 34 PIM, 27 blocked shots and a plus-18 rating. He's reached the 30-point mark in six straight seasons, but it would take a massive slump in the second half to prevent him from eclipsing 40 for the first time.