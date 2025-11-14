Coleman scored a goal on three shots, added two hits and went plus-2 in Thursday's 2-0 win over the Sharks.

Coleman was able to generate a turnover and buried his chance immediately after for the opening goal at 5:46 of the second period. The 33-year-old forward has just two goals and no assists over his last nine games, cooling off from his more positive start to the campaign. Overall, he has produced seven goals, one helper, 46 shots on net, 37 hits, 13 blocked shots, eight PIM and a plus-2 rating through 19 appearances. Coleman should continue to be an effective two-way forward in a middle-six role.