Coleman was suspended for one preseason game and one regular season game for boarding Jansen Harkins.
Coleman will miss Friday's preseason finale and Calgary's first game on Oct. 16. The 29-year-old winger will be eligible to return against Anaheim on Oct. 18. He'll slide right back into the top-six once he returns.
