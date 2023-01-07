Coleman scored a goal on three shots in Friday's 4-1 win over the Islanders.

Coleman's goal at 6:05 of the first period held up as the game-winner. He scored by following up on his own rebound after sustained zone pressure. The 31-year-old has tallied twice in his last three outings, and he's up to seven goals, 15 points, 80 shots on net, 55 hits, 28 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 40 contests overall.