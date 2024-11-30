Coleman scored a goal on two shots and added a game-high six hits in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Coleman beat a goalie for the first time since the first of his two tallies in a Nov. 1 win over the Devils. He also has two empty-netters and two assists in November. Coleman will never be a leader on offense -- he's best deployed in a middle-six role, though the Flames have had him on the top line recently. The 33-year-old is at five goals, 10 points, 56 shots on net, 47 hits, 21 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating through 24 appearances this season.