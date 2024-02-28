Coleman scored a goal on six shots, went plus-2 and blocked three shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

Coleman gave the Flames their first lead with a goal at 13:52 of the second period. That's his third goal in the last four games. The 32-year-old seems to be heating up again after a stretch of a modest five points in 10 outings from Jan. 20 to Feb. 17. Coleman has 24 goals, 46 points, 140 shots on net, 90 hits, 59 PIM and a plus-25 rating through 59 contests overall, giving him reasonably good chances for a 30-goal, 60-point campaign.