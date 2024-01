Coleman scored two goals and added two hits in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Senators.

Coleman scored the go-ahead goal at 8:57 of the third period and added an empty-netter later in the frame. This was his second multi-goal game of the season. The 32-year-old has seven markers and three assists over his last eight outings. Coleman is up to 17 goals, 32 points, 100 shots on net, 47 hits, 34 PIM and a plus-19 rating through 41 outings in what's likely to be a career-best campaign.