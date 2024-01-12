Coleman scored a goal, dished two assists, went plus-3, added two hits and blocked two shots in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Coyotes.

Coleman collected all three of his points in a big first period that set the Flames on a winning path. He has four multi-point efforts over his last nine games, racking up eight goals and five helpers in that span. The 32-year-old is showing no signs of slowing down during what's soon to be officially a career year. He's at 18 goals -- matching his total from last season -- while adding 17 assists, 101 shots on net, 48 hits, 34 PIM, 29 blocked shots and a plus-22 rating over 42 appearances. He's earned six of his points while shorthanded and has just one power-play goal.