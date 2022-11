Coleman scored a goal and two assists in Monday's 5-2 win over the Flyers.

After sparking the Flames to an early 2-0 with with two helpers in the first period, Coleman potted an empty-netter late in the third. It's the first multi-point performance of the season for the 30-year-old, and while he still has a valuable role on the penalty kill for Calgary, he doesn't offer much fantasy upside with three goals and nine points through 18 games.