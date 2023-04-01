Coleman tallied a goal in Calgary's 5-4 overtime win over Vancouver on Friday.
Coleman now has 36 points this season, which matches the career high he set in 2018-19. The marker, which tied the game at 2-2 midway through the second period, was also his 18th goal in 76 appearances this year. Coleman was held off the scoresheet over his previous three contests, but he did record three goals and five points in the span of four outings from March 16-21.
More News
-
Flames' Blake Coleman: Chips in with assist Tuesday•
-
Flames' Blake Coleman: Slides helper in loss•
-
Flames' Blake Coleman: Scores goal in loss to Dallas•
-
Flames' Blake Coleman: Nets pair of goals•
-
Flames' Blake Coleman: Scores shorthanded goal Thursday•
-
Flames' Blake Coleman: Nets 100th career goal•