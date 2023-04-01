Coleman tallied a goal in Calgary's 5-4 overtime win over Vancouver on Friday.

Coleman now has 36 points this season, which matches the career high he set in 2018-19. The marker, which tied the game at 2-2 midway through the second period, was also his 18th goal in 76 appearances this year. Coleman was held off the scoresheet over his previous three contests, but he did record three goals and five points in the span of four outings from March 16-21.