Coleman scored a goal on two shots, added an assist and logged two hits in Friday's 7-4 win over the Stars.

The Texas native played a significant role in the Flames' comeback. His tally at 1:53 of the third period tied the game at 4-4, and he added a helper on Mikael Backlund's goal later in the frame. Coleman has four goals and four assists over his last nine outings, an unusually strong run of production for the veteran forward. He's leading the team with six goals while adding five helpers, 47 shots on net, 18 hits, 18 blocked shots, 22 PIM and a plus-5 rating through 20 appearances.