Coleman (upper body) won't be in the lineup for Saturday's game against Pittsburgh, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Coleman is day-to-day and will miss at least one game after getting hurt in Thursday's 4-1 loss to Boston. He has generated 13 goals, 21 points, 105 shots on net and 110 hits across 44 appearances this season. Due to Coleman's absence, Yegor Sharangovich will occupy a spot on the second line, and William Stromgren will serve on the fourth line.